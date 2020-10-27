AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $8.01 on Friday. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 26.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

