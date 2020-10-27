ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ASAZY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $11.36 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.77.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.35%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

