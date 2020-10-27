Ashford (AINC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.78 million.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ashford from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

