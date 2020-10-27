ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ASGN presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.39. ASGN has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. ASGN had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $164,677.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $293,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ASGN by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ASGN by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

