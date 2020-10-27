ASGN (ASGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. ASGN has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.04-1.14 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.80-0.90 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.82 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ASGN has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $293,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $164,677.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,997 shares of company stock worth $8,283,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

