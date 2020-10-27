Artis REIT (TSE:AX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Artis REIT has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$114.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

