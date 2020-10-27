Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to post $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Arista Networks reported earnings per share of $2.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $10.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.88.

ANET stock opened at $208.87 on Friday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.49.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $276,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,423.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $401,516.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,540.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,178 shares of company stock valued at $15,048,094. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

