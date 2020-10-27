argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ARGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.59.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $249.42 on Friday. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.62.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,593,000 after acquiring an additional 426,448 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,858,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of argenx by 1,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in argenx by 2,157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 140,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after buying an additional 134,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in argenx by 27.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,737,000 after buying an additional 100,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

