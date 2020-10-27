Ares Management (ARES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ares Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 65,008 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $2,581,467.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 637 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $25,492.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 886,618 shares of company stock valued at $36,030,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

