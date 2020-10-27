Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.