Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.79.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 1,860,093 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 21.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 384,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 68,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 20.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,037 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 20.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.