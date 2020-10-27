Arcosa (ACA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Arcosa to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.30 million. On average, analysts expect Arcosa to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACA stock opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACA. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 upped their target price on Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

