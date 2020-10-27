Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $52.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,871,774.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,381,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,252.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,130 shares of company stock worth $17,918,399. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

