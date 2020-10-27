Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.48% of Arch Resources worth $22,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCH. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2,252.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 300,750 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 291,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 172,790 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 499,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 171,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 109,305 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley lowered their target price on Arch Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

