Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.25 million. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of AIT opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.