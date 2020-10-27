Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $78.75 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.89.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $115.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1,994.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 183.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 534,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $62,022,000 after buying an additional 346,304 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 310.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 20,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 317.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 21,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 334.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,603,000 after buying an additional 456,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Apple by 280.2% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 34,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

