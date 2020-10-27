AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.29 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.76.

Shares of AU opened at $24.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,809.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,796 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,869,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,136 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $20,386,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,315 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after buying an additional 386,622 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 893,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

