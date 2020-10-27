Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price increased by Barclays from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities raised their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of PLAN opened at $57.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $634,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 756,760 shares of company stock worth $43,257,322. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $125,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 29.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $11,612,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 41.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

