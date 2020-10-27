Analyzing SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) & China Lending (NASDAQ:CLDC)

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) and China Lending (NASDAQ:CLDC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of SWK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of SWK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of China Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SWK and China Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWK 0 0 0 0 N/A China Lending 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SWK and China Lending’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWK $30.75 million 5.91 $23.83 million $1.66 8.55 China Lending $260,000.00 5.84 -$94.13 million N/A N/A

SWK has higher revenue and earnings than China Lending.

Risk & Volatility

SWK has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Lending has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SWK and China Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWK 29.63% 7.14% 6.46% China Lending N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SWK beats China Lending on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. The company, through its subsidiary, SWK Advisors LLC, offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. The company also engages in the pharmaceutical development, formulation and manufacturing, and licensing business through the Peptelligence platform. Its product pipeline includes Ovarest, an oral leuprolide tablet to treat endometriosis; and Tobrate, an oral tobramycin tablet for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections. The company was formerly known as Kana Software, Inc. and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

China Lending Company Profile

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. is a non-bank financial corporation, which serves individuals and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm provides health management, insurance technology, healthcare and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions. It offers direct lending, financial consulting, and financial leasing services. The company was founded by Jin Ping Li in June 2009 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

