Analyzing Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) & American Biltrite (NYSE:ABLT)

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) and American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myers Industries and American Biltrite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $515.70 million 1.00 $24.33 million $0.78 18.41 American Biltrite $202.59 million N/A $8.30 million N/A N/A

Myers Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Biltrite.

Profitability

This table compares Myers Industries and American Biltrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries 7.46% 15.04% 7.32% American Biltrite N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Myers Industries and American Biltrite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myers Industries presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.47%. Given Myers Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than American Biltrite.

Volatility and Risk

Myers Industries has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Biltrite has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Myers Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Myers Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Myers Industries beats American Biltrite on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands. This segment serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational vehicles, marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer, and other industries directly and through distributors. Its Distribution segment offers tire valves and accessories, tire changing and balancing equipment, lifts and alignment equipment, service equipment, hand tools, tire repair and retread supplies, highway markings, industrial rubber, tire pressure monitoring systems, general shop supplies; and brake, transmission, and service equipment and supplies. It offers products under the Myers Tire Supply, Myers Tire Supply International, and Patch Rubber Company, Elrick, Fleetline, MTS, Phoenix, and Seymoure brands. This segment serves retail tire, truck tire, and auto dealers; commercial auto and truck fleets; general service and repair centers; tire retreaders and repair; governmental agencies; telecommunications; industrial; road construction; and mining markets. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

American Biltrite Company Profile

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers' representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

