Analyzing Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) and Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) and Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.7% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Coca-Cola European Partners has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola European Partners N/A N/A N/A Primo Water -5.32% 1.71% 0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola European Partners and Primo Water, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola European Partners 2 5 6 0 2.31 Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus target price of $44.26, suggesting a potential upside of 15.58%. Given Coca-Cola European Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coca-Cola European Partners is more favorable than Primo Water.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and Primo Water’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola European Partners $13.46 billion 1.38 $1.22 billion $2.83 13.53 Primo Water $2.39 billion 0.92 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola European Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water.

Summary

Coca-Cola European Partners beats Primo Water on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks. It provides its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, Monster Reign, Aquarius, Fuze, Costa Coffee, Monster Espresso, and Tropico brands. In addition, the company engages in the bottling and other operations. As of March 16, 2020, it served approximately 300 million consumers across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners plc was founded in 1986 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products. The company provides its services to residences, businesses, and small and large retailers. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

