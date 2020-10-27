Analyzing Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) and Werner Enterprises (OTCMKTS:WERN)

Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Celadon Group and Werner Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A Werner Enterprises 6.23% 14.22% 7.41%

This table compares Celadon Group and Werner Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Werner Enterprises $2.46 billion 1.13 $166.94 million $2.39 16.88

Werner Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Celadon Group.

Risk and Volatility

Celadon Group has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Werner Enterprises has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Celadon Group and Werner Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Werner Enterprises 2 2 11 0 2.60

Werner Enterprises has a consensus price target of $47.64, indicating a potential upside of 18.10%. Given Werner Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Werner Enterprises is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Werner Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Werner Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Werner Enterprises beats Celadon Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On December 8, 2019, Celadon Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States; and temperature controlled fleet that offers truckload services for temperature sensitive products using temperature-controlled trailers. It transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, grocery products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; management of shipments from origin to destination using a combination of air, ocean, truck, and rail transportation modes; and home and business deliveries of heavy items using liftgate straight truck. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 8,000 trucks, which included 7,460 company-operated, as well as 540 owned and operated by independent contractors; 24,145 company-owned trailers that comprised dry vans, flatbeds, and temperature-controlled and other specialized trailers; and 33 intermodal drayage trucks. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

