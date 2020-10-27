Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Methanex (MEOH)

Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/15/2020 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2020 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $21.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

9/30/2020 – Methanex was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Methanex was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Methanex was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Methanex was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

9/1/2020 – Methanex was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Methanex by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 150,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 611.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 103,988 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

