Analysts Set Expectations for Vicor Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vicor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Vicor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $80.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.02 and a beta of 0.80. Vicor has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $90.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.13.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,333,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

