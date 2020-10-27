Analysts Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) PT at $153.10

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $151.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.89 and its 200 day moving average is $142.14.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

