Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/14/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley Securities from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

10/2/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

9/15/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00.

AEO opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.15. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,604,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 309,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 139,217 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,075,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.