Analysts Offer Predictions for Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FULT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $11.10 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,486,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,375,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 40,094 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,701,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,589,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 633.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,320,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,655 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

