Analysts Offer Predictions for Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.71). The firm had revenue of C$18.80 million during the quarter.
