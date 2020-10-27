Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post $1.65 EPS

Analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Vulcan Materials reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on VMC. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $153.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

