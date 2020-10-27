Analysts Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.71. Standex International posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. CJS Securities raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Standex International stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Standex International has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $81.69. The company has a market cap of $790.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Standex International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 719,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 185,192 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the second quarter worth $7,302,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standex International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 351,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 75,689 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 85.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 48,806 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

