Analysts Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is $0.10. Ryder System reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 128.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 173.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ryder System by 18.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.96. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

