Analysts Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Announce -$1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.67). Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,320%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.57 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

OXM stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.36. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 754,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,196,000 after purchasing an additional 168,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oxford Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Oxford Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 40,006 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Oxford Industries by 18.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 376,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,216 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 365,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

