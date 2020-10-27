Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $195.33 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $202.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 1.54.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,532.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $2,133,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,790.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $6,062,939. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after purchasing an additional 459,516 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 405,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,762,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after buying an additional 338,187 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

