Analysts Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.33. Cintas posted earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $9.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $10.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $4,431,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $16,949,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $328.93 on Friday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $358.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.37.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

