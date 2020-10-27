Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

JACK opened at $86.04 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.