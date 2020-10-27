Analysts Anticipate ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.03. ChemoCentryx posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 million.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 49,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $2,656,483.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 177,672 shares of company stock worth $9,400,816 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 252.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91.

ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

