Amgen (AMGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMGN stock opened at $224.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.88.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

