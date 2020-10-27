Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $165.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.76. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.