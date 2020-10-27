American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$37.82 million for the quarter.

