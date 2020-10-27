American Financial Group (AFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. American Financial Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 6.60-7.40 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFG stock opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. CSFB assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

