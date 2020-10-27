American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $118.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.04.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.