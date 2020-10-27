American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXP. Citigroup lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in American Express by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,570 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

