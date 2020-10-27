American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $16,203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000.

AEO stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $16.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley Securities increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

