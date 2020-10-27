American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,850,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 83,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.28% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $27,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 48.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 9.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 20.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The stock has a market cap of $833.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

American Axle & Manufact. Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

