Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.06 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.69%. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.55. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.