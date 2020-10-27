Amazon.com (AMZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.27 per share for the quarter. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,207.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,171.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2,866.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,494.32.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

