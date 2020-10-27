Altabancorp (ALTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 million. On average, analysts expect Altabancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALTA stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $427.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

