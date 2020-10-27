Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Raised to “Buy” at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,760.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,714.70.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,590.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,516.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,459.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,081.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.