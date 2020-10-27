Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,590.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,516.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,459.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,081.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

