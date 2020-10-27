Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Decreased by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Alphabet by 48.2% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,714.70.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $1,590.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,081.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,516.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,459.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

